Thanks to the generous cooperation of the North Dakota Geological Survey, we welcome "Burt" the Thescelosaurus Neglectus (Marvelous Lizard) to the Barnes County Museum!
Thescelosaurus grew to around 2.5 and 4.0 meters (8.2 to 13.1 ft) and lived towards the later years of the age of the dinosaurs. The form of its teeth suggest it may have been a herbivore, though a video presentation available on Youtube indicates that Thescelosaurus may have been an omnivore, possessing a beak in addition to teeth, and teeth and a jaw capable of chewing its food.
It is a bipedal dinosaur with reduced forearms. As dinosaurs go, it is on the smaller side.
The Barnes County Historical Society and Museum are located at 315 Central Ave N in Valley City. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with a free will donation admission.
