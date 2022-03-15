To protect the muddy driveway and parking lot, plus your car Medicine Wheel Park is temporarily closed to motorize vehicles. Please park your vehicles below the closure or in the USDA parking lot and walk in until the area dries, and the barrier is removed. Thank you!
