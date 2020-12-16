REVISED: BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Medical Expense Assistance Program (MEAP) applications closed at 5:00 pm CST on Dec. 15, 2020, due to the overwhelming response.
The North Dakota Legislative Budget Section reallocated $2.5M federal CARES Act dollars on December 3, 2020, to the Department of Commerce for MEAP to provide medical expense assistance to support first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of North Dakota is required by federal regulations to spend the dollars by the end of 2020.
Contact MEAP Hotline at meap@nd.gov or 701-328-6004 with questions.