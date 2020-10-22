On Oct. 21, 2020, Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud signed Emergency Order 2020-05 implementing a Mask Plan for the City of Valley City in accordance with the ND Smart Restart guidelines.
The City Mask Plan strongly encourages people in Valley City to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose in buildings where they may encounter people outside of their household and they are unable to keep 6 feet of distance from them. They are also required to wear a mask in all outdoors settings where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside of their household.
The City Mask Plan also strongly encourages businesses to follow the ND Smart Restart guidelines, which limits customers in their establishments to 50% capacity with a maximum of 100 people.
Customers entering restaurants, bars, breweries, and similar businesses are encouraged to wear a face covering from the time they enter the building to the time they sit. They should continue to wear their mask if they are not in the process of eating or drinking. Individuals using or operating public transportation should wear a face covering from pickup to arrival at the destination.
The City will actively support property owners who wish to require masks in their buildings.
The City Mask Plan places responsibility on each individual to wear masks to ensure they are not spreading coronavirus and protecting their family, friends, colleagues and fellow community members.
The City Mask Plan takes effect at 5:00 pm on Friday October 23, and will remain in effect until Governor Doug Burgum adjusts Barnes County’s risk level, or Mayor Carlsrud or a majority of the Board of Commissioners decides to change or end the Plan.
The Plan also includes a list of exemptions to the requirement which includes young children, individuals with a medical condition or disability that prevents face coverings, and certain employment, athletic and other activities.
Barnes County is currently in the yellow-moderate risk level under the ND Smart Restart guidelines. This level represents heightened exposure risk. The state advises that social distancing and precautions are needed and that increased cleaning on high-touch surfaces and shared spaces should be routine.
Mayor Carlsrud said that the City desires to be proactive in the fight against COVID-19 to reverse the trend toward significant community spread and high risk of exposure which could eventually lead to a state mandated closure of businesses.