By The Numbers
New ND Cases – May 7th:
49 confirmed: 23 in Cass County; 5 in Williams County; 4 in Grand Forks County; 3 in Stark County; 2 in Benson County; 2 in McKenzie County; 2 in Ramsey County; 1 in Pembina County; 1 in Richland County; 1 in Rolette County; 1 in Sargent County; 1 in Traill County; 1 in Walsh County; 1 in Ward County—2.1% daily positive rate of completed tests.
Totals:
Tested – 40,867 (+2,235 from Wednesday)
Positive – 1,371 (+49 from Wednesday)
Hospitalized – 102 (+5 from Wednesday)
Currently Hospitalized – 35 (+3 from Wednesday)
Recovered – 601 (+19 from Wednesday)
Deaths – 31 (+0 from Wednesday)
ND Schools Graduation Ceremonies
At Wednesday’s press briefing, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that Governor Burgum has amended the executive order closing school facilities for school events/use to allow districts to hold 2020 graduation ceremonies (following proper social distancing and other health guidelines) at such facilities.
VCPS Graduation
Valley City High School has announced that commencement for graduating seniors will take place at Hanna Field on Thursday, June 11th at 7 p.m.
Teacher Appreciation Week
This week was Teacher Appreciation Week, today the last official day of the nationally-recognized week but our thanks to educators never ends, so make sure you have posted on social media, sent a card or email, to express your thanks to the educators in your life (and all of them) this week. Remind them how special they are and how much of a difference they make in our lives and world. Thank you, Educators!
Local Briefing City-County Health
City-County Health Director Theresa Will said that more than 500 tests have been completed in Barnes County, with a total of 4 positives (1 case which is considered active).
She also reminded citizens to understand the dangers of getting complacent as businesses open up, and continue taking personal responsibility and remaining vigilant in social distancing and hygiene practices.
Parks & Rec
Tyler Jacobson, Director of Valley City Parks & Recreation, spoke during the briefing to tell the public that the Gaukler Family Wellness Center and parks in the city are open, though playgrounds are going to remain closed indefinitely.
VCPS
Josh Johnson, Superintendent of Valley City Public Schools, thanked students, parents, guardians and community for “support, kindness and encouragement” offered to educators through this difficult time.
National Honor society Seniors, as well as school activity honorees, will be recognized in the next couple weeks as VCPS continues to finish the year through Distance Learning.
Read the full story in your Friday, May 8th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.