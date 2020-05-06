By The Numbers
New ND Cases – May 5th:
41 confirmed: 13 in Cass County; 9 in Burleigh County; 9 in Morton County; 3 in Mercer County; 2 in Burke County; 2 in Williams County; 1 in Grand Forks County; 1 in Pembina County; 1 in Stutsman County
Totals:
Tested – 36,421 (+1,667 from Monday)
Positive – 1,266 (+41 from Monday)
Hospitalized – 95 (+1 from Monday)
Currently Hospitalized – 31 (+0 from Monday)
Recovered – 559 (+19 from Monday)
Deaths – 25 (+0 from Monday)
Press Briefings Schedule
On Monday, Governor Doug Burgum said during his daily press briefing that the Join Information Center will be going to a schedule of three press conferences a week rather than daily briefings, unless special circumstances that need to be addressed arise.
Sheyenne Care Center Testing
The Sheyenne Care Center announced that a targeted testing event that had every resident and staff member tested for COVID-19 last week has come back with good results: 0 positive cases identified of the 384 tests.
CEO Craig Chirstensen said that the facility will continue practicing proper hygiene, masking, social distancing and restricting visitation as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the state, to protect staff and residents at the care center. Since many longterm care facilities across the state have identified positive cases, sometimes multiple cases in the same facility, it is a relief to know that no one has yet become sick at Valley City’s Sheyenne Care Center, and to keep it that way, Christensen says, staff must keep taking extra precautions to keep residents safe.
Increase in Speeding Citations
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is rep[orting that though traffic in the state has decreased due to the COVID-19 emergency, they have seen a 38% increase (over a 3-year average, 2016-2018) in speeding citations issued for drovers exceeding the speed limit by over 10 mph.
Test Backlog
Due to a shortage of supplies, the state lab in Bismarck is working to wade through a backlog of around 5,000 COVID-19 tests this week. The state lab is working with a North Dakota State University lab to obtain the test plates that are needed, so that the state lab can handle the more than 80% tests administered in the state (others are sent to private labs elsewhere in the country/state).
Reopening of Campgrounds
The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department has announced that state park campgrounds will reopen on a limited-service basis on May 9, with all parks to be open by May 21 (with limited service).
For a full list of park changes and updates, visit parkrec.nd.gov.
