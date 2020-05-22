By The Numbers
New ND Cases – May 21st:
134 confirmed: 93 in Cass County; 24 in Ward County; 6 in Burleigh County; 4 in Emmons County; 1 in Bottineau County; 1 in Grand Forks County; 1 in Mercer County; 1 in Morton County; 1 in Pierce County; 1 in Ramsey County; 1 in Richland County—4.9% daily positive rate of testing.
Totals:
Tests Completed – 74,760 (+2,757 from Wednesday)
Individuals Tested – 61,279 (+2,079 from Wednesday)
Positive – 2,229 (+134 from Wednesday)
Hospitalized – 144 (+2 from Wednesday)
Currently Hospitalized – 39 (+1 from Wednesday)
Recovered – 1,340 (+38 from Wednesday)
Deaths – 51 (+2 from Wednesday—Man in his 70s from Cass County; Man in his 90s from Cass County; both had underlying health conditions)
Opening of State Historic Sites
The State Historical Society of North Dakota announces the opening of most state historic sites on May 23. In alignment with the North Dakota Smart Restart Campaign, the agency will open all interpretive centers except the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site near Cooperstown and the State Museum in Bismarck. The missile site will open June 15.
Read the full story in your Friday, May 22nd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.