By The Numbers
New ND Cases – May 13th:
76 confirmed: 69 in Cass County; 4 in Grand Forks County; 1 in Burleigh County; 1 in Morton County; 1 in Walsh County—6.8% daily positive rate of completed tests.
Totals:
Tested – 48,945 (+1,113 from Tuesday)
Positive – 1,647 (+76 from Tuesday)
Hospitalized – 127 (+5 from Tuesday)
Currently Hospitalized – 37 (-1 from Tuesday)
Recovered – 969 (+92 from Tuesday)
Deaths – 40 (+2 from Tuesday—Two women in their 90s from Cass County, both with underlying health conditions)
NDDOT Appointments
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is currently operating under prioritized in-person driver license and motor vehicle services, which are available by appointment only.
The full list of prioritized services include:
Driver License: Commercial Driver License (CDL) Permit and Road tests; H2-A (temporary Ag workers); CDL renewal with HazMat; Regular Driver License (Class D) Permit and Road tests; Work permits (Temporary Restricted License); License expired before March 1 (65+, regular renewals); Out of state transfers; Motorcycle Permit tests; ID cards for voting.
Motor Vehicle: Vehicle Title work (all types of titles); Truck weight changes; Large trucks 2290 required.
