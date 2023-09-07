He is no stranger to Valley City, but in the past he has come here as “the enemy” both as a Packer and a Comet. Now Staff Sergeant Brad Mattson is back in Valley City, not as “the enemy” but as part of the community. Recently, SSG Mattson has become the recruiter at the Army National Guard in Valley City.
Mattson is a 1999 graduate of West Fargo High School and 2006 graduate of Mayville State. While at Mayville State, Mattson played football and basketball for the Comets and received a degree in Exercise Science with Teaching.
SSG Mattson’s brother Mark and his family have lived in Valley City for years now. “My brother is here in Valley, my niece and nephews play sports here. I have a lot of history, family history here.”
SSG Mattson has been in the National Guard of eight years, seven of which have been spent in recruiting and retention. SSG Mattson back ground is in teaching. He has taught in schools in Nevada and North Dakota. Along with his teaching duties he has coached football, basketball and track.
Coming to Valley City boils down to two factors, family is number one and being part of a small town. “Coming out to a small town, Enderlin, Lisbon, Oakes, Casselton, Tower City and Valley City, I like it,” SSG Mattson said. “There are so many people that are welcoming here. When I walk in (to a school), its not like oh what do you want, they want to talk to you. They want to sit down and talk, everybody has time for you.”
SSG Mattson remembers a particular incident that illustrates the small town atmosphere that he and his family are looking for. When he was thinking about taking the job, he and his family came to Valley City and they were looking for a place to have dinner. But the restaurant they wanted to go was not open. That is when a friendly lady stepped in. SSG Mattson remembers the ensuing conversation. “There was this lady standing on the side of the road and I asked her if this place was closed, she said yeah hold on just a second. She starts going through her phone and finding places to eat. She would say this place has good food, this place might be closed, I can call them for you. I’m going to get my hair cut, but if you guys will wait, I’ll just cook for you.” We knew it was a good environment. He liked it so much that he has enrolled his oldest son Ky. The freshman is now playing JV football as a Hi-Liner. “I really like it here,” the younger Mattson stated. “It has been easy to make friends, easier than my old school, and everyone has been really nice.”
SSG Mattson says he is not a salesman when it comes to his recruiting technique, its more of a conversation than a pitch. “I usually sit down, like we are doing (pointing at the two of us), and spend way too much time probably talking to them,” SSG Mattson says. “I want to know everything about them. I want to know every thing about him or her before I suggest anything for them. Because it is not always for them. It might not be a good move. I figure out what they like, I go through the jobs and ask if any of them fit. If everything sounds good, let’s fill out the application if you qualify, then we can move forward.”
SSG Mattson says that the social, educational, and financial opportunities that the Guard offers are the selling points. Another plus, according to SSG Mattson is it is a huge resume builder. “When he or she steps in front of that first interview and they are asked, ‘what is your experience?’ They can say, I have been trained by the United States military. I have done one weekend a month, and two weeks in the summer for the last four years.” SSG Mattson says when an individual says that in a interview, they are going to get hired quicker than someone not trained by the military. Because when a perspective employer hears ‘trained by the military’ several things come to mind according to SSG Mattson. “He or she is going to show up on time, they are going to work hard, they are going to work well with others and they are dependable.”
