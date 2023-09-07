Mattson new recruiter at National Guard in VC

He is no stranger to Valley City, but in the past he has come here as “the enemy” both as a Packer and a Comet. Now Staff Sergeant Brad Mattson is back in Valley City, not as “the enemy” but as part of the community. Recently, SSG Mattson has become the recruiter at the Army National Guard in Valley City.

Mattson is a 1999 graduate of West Fargo High School and 2006 graduate of Mayville State. While at Mayville State, Mattson played football and basketball for the Comets and received a degree in Exercise Science with Teaching.

