Mary Simonson retirement

Mary Simonson is retiring after 41 years of service to the Open Door Center in Valley City and Lisbon.  The community is invited to help celebrate Mary at her Open House Retirement Party on Thursday, June 29th at the Eagles Club in Valley City from 2:30 p.m., with a short program starting at 3:30 p.m.

Open Door was created in 1959. It was initially a day program with eight people and one instructor.  At that time it was housed  in the basement of the city auditorium.  In November 1979 the Open Door School legally became the Open Door Center, a private, non-profit corporation.

