Each spring, the North Dakota League of Cities sponsors a statewide “If I Were Mayor” essay contest. The contest is held every year in April, which happens to be the month in which City Government Week takes place, this year April 5-9. To win the “Mayor for a Day” title, Valley City’s third grade students each wrote an essay, where they talk about what they’d do if they were the mayor. Haylee Martin, daughter of Tyler and Carissa Martin, is this year’s contest winner.
