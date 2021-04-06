On Saturday, April 24 from 5-7 p.m., there will be a spaghetti supper, silent auction and bake sale at the Valley City Eagles Club to support Mark Hatcher and his family as they work through a trying time. Mark, a longtime resident of the Valley City area and icon of the Eagles Club, suffered a major stroke on December 26, 2020. He spent 3 weeks in the ICU at Sanford in Fargo and then had 3 weeks of rehab there before he was moved to swingbed in Valley City for an additional 3 weeks. He’s at home now and is doing physical therapy twice a week to regain some of his strength. The stroke caused such severe swelling in Mark’s brain that surgeons had to remove sections of his skull to allow his brain room to heal. His family says that he will have surgery to put the bones back in his head hopefully in the next month, and he also has more extensive surgeries ahead of him in the months beyond that.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, March 6th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.