There will be a benefit supper with silent auction, bake sale and meat raffle at the Labor Club in Valley City on Saturday, May 1st, 2021. The money raised will help support Mark Ertelt, 58, life-long Valley City resident, who recently became ill and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. He has been unable to work for the past several weeks.
This benefit will be a show of support for a man who has long been the friendly, familiar face at the Labor Club—as well as around town. Mark’s cats Rupert and Pippen are his #1 buddies, and he’s passionate about being the drummer for the band Karma and being part of the EBC Alumni Hit Parade (VCSU).
The benefit on May 1st will begin at 4 p.m. at the Labor Club (214 2nd St. NE, Valley City), where Kneophla, BBQs and chili are on the menu for supper. The silent auction, bake sale ad meat raffle will begin at 4 p.m. and continue to 6 p.m., to be followed by a Live music Jam at 8 p.m. If you can’t make it on May 1st, there are a couple more ways you can contribute: a benefit fund for Mark Ertelt has been set up at Bank Forward (430 Main St. W, Valley City) and a GoFundMe page has been organized (visit gofundme.com and search “Mark Ertelt Fund”).
If you’d like to donate to the silent auction or are looking for more information, call Dean Sauer at Valley Officeworks, 701-845-5222 (cell: 701-840-8826).