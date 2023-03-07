Valley City’s Matt Maresh was presented with the prestigious ‘Road Pro’ level of learning from the North Dakota Local Technical Assistance Program at the North Dakota Roads Conference.
Maresh, who works with the North Dakota Department of Transporation (NDDOT), Valley City Maintenance, is one of twelve people to achieve this level of learning and the first NDDOT employee to do so from the Valley City department and the state of North Dakota. He has been with NDDOT for 18 years.
“It is a neat honor to receive the Road Pro designation through the Road Scholar Program.” Maresh said. “The Road Pro, NDLTAP’s highest level of achievement in the Road Scholar program requires at least 150 hours of course work along with a special ‘thesis’ project.”
On a side note, Matt’s co-workers tell the Times-Record that he is always willing to go above and beyond. Recently Maresh was called upon during a snow storm, to carve a path for an ambulance to transport a patient from Valley City to Fargo. He helped save a life that day and in the process became a highway hero.
Well done Matt. Congratulations and thank you for your bravery!
