Maresh first NDDOT employee to receive honor

Valley City’s Matt Maresh was presented with the prestigious ‘Road Pro’ level of learning from the North Dakota Local Technical Assistance Program at the North Dakota Roads Conference.

Maresh, who works with the North Dakota Department of Transporation (NDDOT), Valley City Maintenance, is one of twelve people to achieve this level of learning and the first NDDOT employee to do so from the Valley City department and the state of North Dakota. He has been with NDDOT for 18 years.

Recommended for you