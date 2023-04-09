The March Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Sophia Hansen, Mathias Edwards, Billisha Hughes, and Hunter Lassiter. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, attending school, and being involved in school activities.
7th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for March are the following: Addy Gerhardt, Daisy Smith, Sara Beierle, Cael VanHal-Dietz, Cole Bullinger, and Hudson Kriewald.