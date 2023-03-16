March 16th - VCPS School and buses 2 hours late; VCSU open at 10 a.m.
-
- Updated
Valley City Public Schools
3/16-6:30 a.m. - With the recent “No Travel Advisory” in place for much of the area including Barnes County, Valley City Public Schools will be running 2 hours late today, Thursday, March 16th. School will begin at 10:30AM across the district. Breakfast will not be served. Parents, please notify your respective school office if your child cannot make it to school due to the weather conditions.
