School 2 Hours Late
Valley City Public Schools
3/16-6:30 a.m. - With the recent “No Travel Advisory” in place for much of the area including Barnes County, Valley City Public Schools will be running 2 hours late today, Thursday, March 16th.  School will begin at 10:30AM across the district. Breakfast will not be served.  Parents, please notify your respective school office if your child cannot make it to school due to the weather conditions.

