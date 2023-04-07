Maple River Regional Speech Results are as follows:
Maple River Regional Speech Results are as follows:
• Avery Kohler – Dramatic – 4th
• Evelyn Lloyd – Speech to Entertain – 6th
• Dylan Zaun and Trapper Smith – Humorous Duo – 3rd place – STATE QUALIFIED
• Dylan Zaun – Humorous – 3rd place – STATE QUALIFIED
• Solomon Burchill – Humorous – 4th place
• Micah Thompson – Humorous – 7th place
• Evelyn Lloyd – Poetry– 1st place REGION CHAMP- STATE QUALIFIED
• Solomon Burchill – Serious Prose- 6th place
• Neveah Gemelke – Serious Prose – 7th place
• Neveah Gemelke – Extemporaneous Programmed Reading – 5th
• Raelynn Anderson – Extemporaneous Programmed Reading – 6th
