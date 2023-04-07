MV Speech Team - Regionals 2023

Picture back (l-r):  Neveah Gemelke, Solomon Burchill, Dylan Zaun, Trapper Smith. Middle (l-r): Micah Thompson, Raelynn Anderson, Kennedy Salberg, Avery Kohler. Front: Evelyn Lloyd. Submitted photo

Maple River Regional Speech Results are as follows:

• Avery Kohler – Dramatic – 4th

