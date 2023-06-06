A new gym at Maple Valley High School has been part of the plan for a couple of years, but due to some unforeseen water damage to the current gym this past winter, that plan has now been put into motion. And with the first shovels full of dirt tossed, that plan is underway.
“We have been working on this actual phase of the site development in the long range plans for Maple Valley School community,” says Michael Nygaard Principal of Maple Valley High School. “This is the next phase. We did the last addition in 2018. We consolidated some of our facilities in Buffalo and Oriska. We got them all to one location and now we are just moving on with the next phase of the plan.”
Maple Valley held a ground breaking ceremony at the school with school board members, North Dakota National Guard, ICON Architectural Group, Olaf Anderson Construction, Maple Valley administration and faculty staff, students and community members in attendance.
The National Guard was not wasting any time beginning the process of dirt removal and has been instrumental in getting the project started. They will only be on site for a very short period of time, according to Jonas Mickelson of Olaf Anderson Construction. “They are focusing on all site work. They are going to be working on stripping the site, getting the parking lot prept and ready. Backfilling the building with the granular we have on site and then pretty much getting everything ready to go so we can start digging footings for concrete.” Mickelson adds, “the Guard will only be here for six days.”
Seeing the dirt get moved has those involved with this project getting excited. “The communities out here have been really excited about this project for a long time,” Nygaard said. “To see the National Guard rolling today with a lot of their equipment and start the first ground scratching out here is pretty exciting. We see a lot of board members here tonight joined by lots of community members. We are all very excited about this process getting started.”
“This is pretty exciting,” Joey Bata, President of the school board said. ‘This is the culmination of a lot of work by a lot of people. Not only school members but community members. Its real, its starting, there is no turning back, dirt is moving, it is a pretty exciting time.” Accoring Bata, this project will cost between $3.5 and four million, with no referendum needed to secure funding. “We did it all through fundraising for the project. We raised over $1.1 million from community members and community businesses. That shows the commitment of the community for the project. The rest we put money away in a building fund for the district.”
If all goes well, Mickelson says this project should be done by next spring. “So it’s probably a 10-11 month total duration of the project. After the guard is done we will progress through the summer working on exterior items. The building should show up in September so we can start putting steele in the air.” Michaelson adds, “Once the building comes hopefully this fall, September, we can get it erected I would say and enclosed in a matter of two months and then we should be fairly enclosed for the winter. Then we can start working on interior concrete, CMU (concrete masonry unit) walls, then all the electrical and mechanical work.”
According to Michaelson, “The new gym will have dimensions of 155x92 feet. A total of about 14,500 square feet.”
This reporter also had a unique perspective covering this event with a Maple Valley student, Amber Kooran assisting. As a student, she had a great question for Mr. Bata. Amber asked, ‘What about student parking?’
“That is a great question actually,” Bata replied. “Part of the Guards project will be to extend the parking lot across the street to offer more parking. We should have plenty of parking. We certainly kept that into consideration. That will be part of the scope the Guards project is parking lot expansion.”
Activities Director and girls basketball coach Nathan Hoots is very happy with this project now in full motion. “I don’t want to say its long overdue because we had an opportunity to do it a decade back or so but every school needs multiple gyms in the location where their main hub is and our new hub is Tower City.” Hoots continues, “As soon as the elementary was built on, we got the new commons, all the fancy stuff we have now, we needed another gym. And kudos and thanks to every single business and individual that put the money forward to help this project. It really is going to help every single kid in this school.”
With athletic teams paired with Hope-Page, Hoots says this will help with scheduling of games and practices for both basketball teams. “Being able to have multiple practices, especially varsity level practices in one location its going to save on busing, and headaches for myself and Brandon (Benth) the Athletic Director up at Hope-Page. It’s going to be a lot of fun to have myself and Jay Kocka (boys basketball coach) to have practices virtually side-by-side.”
For scheduling of games, this will be a big help as well. “When we have to travel multiple hours on a week night to the same location the way we schedule things, for example, we go to Fairmont and then three days later the boys will go to Fairmont,” Hoots said. “It makes more sense to have them both come here and then next year, we both go there on the same night. It will get more fans in the stands. There are a lot of cool things that are about to happen.”
The one big thing for this reporter was confirmed by Bata. The ‘Raider Tators’ will still be served at the concession stand.
Watch your Times-Record for more exclusive coverage as the project progresses.
