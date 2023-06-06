Maple Valley Groundbreaking - New Gym June of 2023

A new gym at Maple Valley High School has been part of the plan for a couple of years, but due to some unforeseen water damage to the current gym this past winter, that plan has now been put into motion. And with the first shovels full of dirt tossed, that plan is underway.

“We have been working on this actual phase of the site development in the long range plans for Maple Valley School community,” says Michael Nygaard Principal of Maple Valley High School. “This is the next phase. We did the last addition in 2018. We consolidated some of our facilities in Buffalo and Oriska. We got them all to one location and now we are just moving on with the next phase of the plan.”

