FACS

Three generations of teacher gathered in the shiny new Family and Consumer Science classroom at Maple Valley Public School recently to savor the new space, new equipment – all intended to continue a tradition of teaching high school students life skills.

“People would recognize it as Home Economics, like when I went to school. I like to say, I teach everything you can imagine,” Rebecca Ausk, the current FACS teacher, told the Times-Record. “They’re making t-shirts, quilts, they’re making pillows, I can also say we have a project going first hour, we’re covering dating and relationships ... I’m on apartments and dorms with other classes, we’re doing budgets and finances and grocery shopping. It’s everything … anything you can imagine, I cover in this room.”

