Three generations of teacher gathered in the shiny new Family and Consumer Science classroom at Maple Valley Public School recently to savor the new space, new equipment – all intended to continue a tradition of teaching high school students life skills.
“People would recognize it as Home Economics, like when I went to school. I like to say, I teach everything you can imagine,” Rebecca Ausk, the current FACS teacher, told the Times-Record. “They’re making t-shirts, quilts, they’re making pillows, I can also say we have a project going first hour, we’re covering dating and relationships ... I’m on apartments and dorms with other classes, we’re doing budgets and finances and grocery shopping. It’s everything … anything you can imagine, I cover in this room.”
The new classroom, which expands the space of the original considerably and has equipped it with new equipment and appliances, is nothing short of a “miracle” according to Ausk, and a testament to the growing importance of home economics for parents and students alike.
“I think they realize, kids now more than ever, need to learn life skills. They need to be career-ready, we have career-ready choice programs,” Ausk said. “I have some seniors who will go right away to their own apartment. They know how to read a lease, they know what to look for … I dig this, because it’s everything (the students) need to know to survive.”
Home economics – or FACS as it now is called – is a holistic education, applying many of the lessons the students learn elsewhere in school to real-world skills that are valued at home. Cooking, cleaning, laundry, stitching and sewing are just a few of the hands-on lessons the children learn; but even more intangible lessons can be gained from the class, such as discipline and responsibility. The students must clean up after themselves, they need to understand nutrition.
Read the full story in your Sept 23 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.