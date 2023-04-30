MV FCCLA students compete at State

Back row l-r: Ashten Hannig, Adyson Hannig, Ethan Waters, Gavin Besette. Front row l-r: Chloe Wetch, Emily Curtis, Brooklyn Olson. Submitted photo

Seven members of the Maple Valley FCCLA attended the North Dakota FCCLA Convention in Bismarck. Six of those received medals in the STAR event competiton.

Chloe Wetch, Emily Curtis, Ethan Waters and Gavin Besette received silver medals in the STAR event competition. Ashten and Adyson Hannig received bronze medals in the STAR event competition. STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. Brooklyn Olson and Ethan Waters represented the chapter as voting delegates.

