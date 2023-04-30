Seven members of the Maple Valley FCCLA attended the North Dakota FCCLA Convention in Bismarck. Six of those received medals in the STAR event competiton.
Chloe Wetch, Emily Curtis, Ethan Waters and Gavin Besette received silver medals in the STAR event competition. Ashten and Adyson Hannig received bronze medals in the STAR event competition. STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. Brooklyn Olson and Ethan Waters represented the chapter as voting delegates.
FCCLA stands for Family, Career and Commjunity Leaders of America. It has been around since 1945.
The Maple Valley students have been working on these projects all year and now had a chance to showcase the projects at the state convention.
Senior Chloe Wetch, the chapter President, did a professional presentation on mental health awareness and received a silver medal. Junior Emily Curtis did her presentation on popular fashion and received a silver medal. Junior Ethan Waters, along with sophomore Gavin Besette did a hospitality presentation on a hypothetical resort and spa. Senior Ashten Hannig and sophomore Adyson Hannig did “Focus on children” and received and bronze medal.
Advisor Rebecca Ausk says, “ They did so great! So proud of them
