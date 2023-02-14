Maple Valley FCCLA State Competitors

At a recent STAR event in Enderlin, five students from the Maple Valley FCCLA Chapter competed and brought back either a gold or silver medals. Students will now advance on to the State Competition, held in Bismarck during the State FCCLA Convention in April of 2023.

STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. Ethan Waters who is a junior at Maple Valley High School describes what a STAR event is. “It’s a competitive event that everybody meets in one place to bring their presentations the’ve made over the past months to show to judges.” Waters, along with Gavin Besette did a hospitality presentation on a hypothetical resort and spa. The students have categories to choose from to work on either individually or as a group. “There are a ton of different categories.” Rebecca Ausk FCCLA Advisor at Maple Valley said. “They get to pick and choose whatever they want to do. They come up with these (topics) and it is really quite extensive.” Senior Ashten Hannig chose a Focus on Children project for which she was won a gold medal and will advance on to state in April. Senior Chloe Wetch, the chapter President, did a professional presentation on mental health awareness and received a silver medal and  will also be advancing on to state. Junior Emily Curtis did her presentation on popular fashion, received a gold and advancing on to state. 

