On Sunday, February 13th, 1983, a shootout on a country road near Medina left two US Marshals dead and three police officers wounded. It began when federal marshals set up a roadblock in an attempt to stop and arrest Gordon Kahl for violating probation.
One of the men who has been serving a life sentence in federal prison for his role in it is making headlines: Scott Faul, 67, requested a compassionate release from the Federal Correctional Institution he’s serving his time at in Sandstone, Minnesota. According to court documents, Faul claims that he suffers from a chronic breathing problem. He has been in federal custody since 1983.
