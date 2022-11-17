Valley City, ND- Quitting tobacco is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health. According to the most recent Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data, North Dakota’s smoking rate, at 15%, is higher than the current national average of 14.4%. All smokers, including those using electronic nicotine delivery systems or vaping devices, are encouraged to make the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 17, their quit date.
North Dakotans are invited to join thousands of others across the country who are planning to quit as a part of the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout. NDQuits and local public health units provide a wealth of resources to help tobacco and nicotine users quit.
City-County Health District recognizes the most effective way to quit smoking is to make a quit plan. A quit plan may include setting a quit date, listing reasons to quit, changing routines to avoid triggers, and building a solid support system. Our office assists those wanting to quit tobacco and nicotine by providing educational materials and tobacco cessation resources. In addition, the statewide tobacco cessation program, NDQuits, offers free support and coaching.
“There are many resources to help you quit, and the Great American Smokeout is a great time to start using those options,” said Kaitlen Lee, RN. “City-County Health District can help you make a plan and stick to it with the help of tobacco cessation products and support.”
Tobacco users can get help enrolling in NDQuits with assistance from City-County Health District or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). TDD users can call toll-free at 1-800-842-4681. Enrollment in NDQuits is also possible online at hhs.nd.gov/ndquits.
To learn about tobacco prevention and cessation efforts in our community, contact City-County Health District at (701) 845-8518.