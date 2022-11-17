Great American Smokeout Logo

Valley City, ND- Quitting tobacco is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health. According to the most recent Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data, North Dakota’s smoking rate, at 15%, is higher than the current national average of 14.4%. All smokers, including those using electronic nicotine delivery systems or vaping devices, are encouraged to make the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 17, their quit date.

North Dakotans are invited to join thousands of others across the country who are planning to quit as a part of the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout. NDQuits and local public health units provide a wealth of resources to help tobacco and nicotine users quit.

Recommended for you