Beginning Tuesday, July 25th, Main Street will be closed from 5th Ave NW to Central Avenue. Local traffic will be permitted to businesses inside of the road closures. The contractor will be installing an additional storm sewer discharge to increase the capacity of the existing system. For the safety of the traveling public, traffic will be detoured onto 2nd Street NW during this closure. The road closure may last up to September 16th.
Updated project information will be posted on the City’s webpage https://www.valleycity.us/engineers when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.