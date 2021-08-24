You’ve probably noticed the construction that’s been going on this summer on Valley City’s Main Street. And it’s a mess—but that’s the nature of construction, right? Making a mess to deliver something that’s high-quality, functioning, long-lasting and easy on the eyes.
Construction is now underway in front of the businesses on the south side of Main, and while the orange cones and equipment might seem intimidating, you can still stroll into those business’ front doors. The sidewalk in front of them is still open, and parking is available just across the street in the Veterans Park parking lot. Additional parking is available on the southeast section of the block (across from the Senior Center).
Don’t let the hullabaloo of construction keep you from enjoying your favorites on the south side of Main. Bonus: when you pop into those businesses, you’ll be able to get an idea of just how nice the south side of the street will look, since the north side has already been done.
So what are you waiting for?!