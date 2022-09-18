(Steele, ND) – Brinkman Brothers Honey in Bismarck, ND will be featured on “Made Local North Dakota” on Sunday, September 18. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
Ray and Ryan Brinkman began their honey business in 2016 with just two beehives. They spent significant time researching and learning about keeping bees until that Fall when they extracted 20 gallons of honey! Since then, the brothers have been commuting between their home in Bismarck to Grant County where they harvest. As a business, they sell raw, unfiltered honey in jars. All the money goes towards their future college education.
“Made Local North Dakota” highlights businesses that produce products in small-town North Dakota. Lori Hinz, host of “No Apologies” on BEK TV, travels across the state and introduces us to the people behind the businesses and recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit within North Dakota.
“Made Local North Dakota” is a featured segment of “No Apologies”, which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 8pm CT. Hinz’s show is centered around liberty-based living. She talks with local and national guests on topics of local interest and national and world issues. Her “Made Local North Dakota” series can be seen in the last segment of her hour-long program and will air every other Sunday.
BEK is a member-owned telecommunications cooperative that celebrates the people and places of North Dakota. “Made Local North Dakota” was created to introduce these people and their products to BEK TV’s large audience worldwide. BEK believes that these products are some of the finest goods anywhere.