Brinkman Brothers Honey

(Steele, ND) – Brinkman Brothers Honey in Bismarck, ND will be featured on “Made Local North Dakota” on Sunday, September 18.  The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT.  It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.

Ray and Ryan Brinkman began their honey business in 2016 with just two beehives.  They spent significant time researching and learning about keeping bees until that Fall when they extracted 20 gallons of honey!  Since then, the brothers have been commuting between their home in Bismarck to Grant County where they harvest.  As a business, they sell raw, unfiltered honey in jars.  All the money goes towards their future college education.

