Valley City and the surrounding areas are well known for the local waterways that avid fishing lovers travel to often to catch fish. Many species of fish are known in the area including walleye, northern pike, perch, small mouth bass and crappie to name a few. Small lakes and ponds are often well fished with bigger areas like Lake Ashtabula and the Sheyenne River being hot spots for both summer and winter fishing. Aaron McConnaughey, a local Valley City resident, opened up Mac’s Bait & Tackle to help service the area for their fishing needs recently. The Times record had a chance to speak with Aaron about the shop and his hopes for helping out the community.
“I’m a divorced single father who has always been an avid fisherman and lots of love for the sport. I moved to Valley City almost six years ago for a fresh start. I was hired at a local manufacturing facility of which I still am employed there full time. I decided to open a bait and tackle shop because it seemed as though, when I needed equipment, tackle or bait, it was difficult to obtain. I even found myself doing one of two things, either going to Fargo or ordering online. Barnes County and Valley City has many waterways and a popular lake just north of town. So, with the lack of tackle in the area and bait hard to get most of the time, I took it upon myself to try to remedy that problem with opening a store of my own. Right now, I’m very small. I’m waiting for a store front so I’ve started up the shop in my basement for now. The space is just big enough to house the popular live bait options such as night crawlers, leeches, and minnows. Some of the most successful businesses in the country were started in a garage or basement, right? I’m a very motivated individual and as a fisherman, I know what I would want to see in a bait and tackle shop. Hopefully, God willing, in the coming months, I’ll be in a larger space. This will allow me to grow and cater to the everyday fishermen. Every season. Every year,” said McConnaughey.