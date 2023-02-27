The Valley City Barnes County Public Library will host a Love Your Library Open House event on Monday, February 27, from 2-6 pm in the Mary E. Fischer/Multipurpose Room.
The event is an informational opportunity to learn more about how your library purchases materials, how we determine where it belongs, and why we may purchase an item or reasons we may not purchase an item.
Phil Mueller will be available at 4:30 p.m. to explain the legislative process and answer questions about the current legislative bills concerning school and public libraries.
There will be displays showing what books may not be available to patrons of any age if these bills pass.
Come and discover the many ways your library supports you and find out what you can do to support your library!
Refreshments including: coffee, cocoa, lemonade, water, and cookies will be served.
The library is located at 410 Central Avenue in Valley City. For more information call 701-845-3821.