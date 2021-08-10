The “Longest Table” stretched down Central Avenue in Valley City and was filled with hundreds of local residents. They took the opportunity to share and discuss their ideas about innovation, amenities, general feeling and more, as it pertains to the community as a whole. Participants were seated among new people to foster stronger connections, exchange stories, and share ideas about community innovation. Following the event, residents were invited to apply for innovative micro-grants to launch their ideas off the table and into the community (which you can still apply for).
