Fargo, N.D. — The Red River Valley Writing Project at North Dakota State University and Plains Art Museum have announced the regional award recipients of the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Presented by the nonprofit organization the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7–12.
Read the full story and local student names in your Tuesday, January 19th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.