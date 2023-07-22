A 2010 Valley City High School graduate heads out on a journey to Colorado for a change of pace and new opportunity. Little did she know that this aspiring young artist would find her inspiration in the hat-making industry.
Ariel Kuehn tells the Times-Record that her passion with art started at a very young age. She continues in saying that she was inspired and encouraged to “step way out of her comfort zone” by former VCHS art teachers Carol Foth and Kelly Callahan. “Mrs. Foth and Mrs. Callahan really exploded my brain in opening the door to all that the art world had to offer.” She says.
When asked what her favorite thing about art is? Kuehn answers, “I have a weird way of expressing myself and art has allowed me that ability to share that expression through drawing, painting and ceramics.” She says that her time in high school motivated her to pursue art in college and that same passion is what has led her to the position she is in now.
This reporter asked the question, ‘How does a person go from art classes to making hats?’ Kuehn shares that when she moved to Greeley, CO, she was employed as a maid and saw an ad looking for hat makers, she applied - not sure what to expect and she says, “it has been just the adventure she was searching for.”
Kuehn shares that she had never really sewn or even worked with material before her current job and this was definitely a step out on a limb of faith. A new career path she would never have thought of before.
Starting out as a hatter, with Greeley Hatworks Co., she tells us she learned how to form the body of the hats with a blocker, creating the shape and size. Next step sanding the material to make it soft to the touch along with the trimming and shaping of the brim.
Since joining the company Kuehn has worked her way up to management and combines her talents with the other “mad-hatters” in creating beautiful pieces of art made from different materials including beaver, rabbit, leather and more. Specializing in burning designs, with a wood burner, she has the opportunity to personalize and customize each piece to the customers wants and needs. “I have burned images of mountains into the sides of the crown, ranchers brands into the sweatbands and even worked on the Yellowstone designs for the famous Dutton family you have seen on tv.”
She shares that the owner of Greeley Hatworks Co. is a man who believes in tradition and producing a hat that the customer will enjoy as well as a product to stand the test of time. That owner, Trent Johnson, and his team, produce hats that are - as the motto says offer ‘110+ years of HATisfaction®.’ Priced between $400 and $1200 per customized product, these hats are definitely some high end and beautiful works.
That’s right. Our small town girl has hit the big time. Kuehn and the “hatter team” have made hats for former president, George W. Bush, Woody Harrelson - worn in the movie Zombieland: Double Tap. Music superstars Big & Rich, Lady Gaga and the forever favorite Yellowstone characters John, Beth, Kayce Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Kuehn hints that the team is working on hats for a new ‘top secret’ movie, that will be coming out soon.
This reporter asked Kuehn ‘What is next on the horizon for you?’ She answered, “I love my job and making hats. I get up every morning excited to go to work but a part of me would like to pursue different styles of art. Someday I would like to try a company that specializes in making boots perhaps.”
To continue we asked of Kuehn, ‘With charcoal pencil in hand, sketching on a piece of paper, would you have ever thought that this would be the medium that speaks to you?’ She laughs and says, “Definitely not. This was not on my bingo card, but I love it. Working with hats inspires me. It is always something new and different to create, never the same thing as each hat is a different challenge and creation.”
Kuehn says mom and dad, Carmelle and Jerry Kuehn of Rogers, are very excited as her career has taken off and look forward to her calls in sharing what she is working on and what is coming up next.
I’m certain we (the community) join all of the Kuehn family in the pride that they feel for their daughter as our young leader, from Valley City, ND, grabs hold of a challenge and pursues her passion for art.
The Times-Record thanks Ariel Kuehn for sharing her story and looks forward to hearing more as her adventures unfold.
