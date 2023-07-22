Ariel Kuehn

A 2010 Valley City High School graduate heads out on a journey to Colorado for a change of pace and new opportunity. Little did she know that this aspiring young artist would find her inspiration in the hat-making industry.

Ariel Kuehn tells the Times-Record that her passion with art started at a very young age. She continues in saying that she was inspired and encouraged to “step way out of her comfort zone” by former VCHS art teachers Carol Foth and Kelly Callahan. “Mrs. Foth and Mrs. Callahan really exploded my brain in opening the door to all that the art world had to offer.” She says.

