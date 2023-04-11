Dakota College at Bottineau annual high school photo contest brought the best of show, far and wide, displaying the talents of our area high school student photographers.
Entry rules for the contest were as follows: Participants must be currently enrolled in high school and all photos must be original, created by the student.
The photography submitted, could be of any subject matter and could be taken with any camera or digital device. Students were asked to submit five images, either film or digital.
Entry in the contest was free with the possibility of contestants winning over $2,500 in prizes and scholarships.
Congratulations to Valley City High School sophomore, Tessa Kinney, one of the top three winners this year.
Tessa placed second overall, winning a $750 scholarship to the Dakota College at Bottineau.
This was Tessa’s second year submitting to the contest. She shares with the Times-Record, “I have always had a love of photography and it’s never been of certain things either. Normally there’s quite a variety in the photos I take, however, I do enjoy taking photos of landscapes and sunsets the most. I especially like when I am able to take photos in places that are new to me,” said Kinney.
In her free time, Tessa says she enjoys photography as a hobby, using either her iphone or Canon Powershot SX420IS camera to capture her masterpieces. She says, “I never really thought about whether I would like to do photography professionally when I am out of high school, it really depends on my career plans when I get closer. For now,I love it and know I will continue to keep taking photos,” she says.
Tessa is the daughter of Royce and Kaneia Kinney and has a younger sister, Deanna. She is a coach for the Just For Kix dance studio in Valley City and also a dance team member of the Hi-Lites Varsity Dance Team.
