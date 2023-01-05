For any parent out there, finding out your child has a medical issue, let alone needing a major surgery can be life changing. No one ever wants to hear that someone they love is going to have to experience something that traumatic, let alone their five-year-old daughter.
For Danays Malcolm of Valley City, that scary situation became her reality when her daughter Meysha started showcasing symptoms that could not be ignored.
Meysha Malcolm is your typical, spunky five-year-old that loves to be active and do all of the things kids love to do. Active in sports, Meysha loves to play football, soccer, and basketball. Having four older siblings, she took on their competitive and athletic tendencies from an early age. Born September 7, 2017, Meysha was born with big bright eyes and a head full of hair. What her parents didn’t know at the time, was she was also born with a hole in her heart. While this isn’t always uncommon, usually the holes and heart murmurs take care of themselves as the child grows. Staying on top of routine check-ups, the doctors realized that Meysha was still active and healthy so they decided to wait on any interventions in hopes the need for surgery would be unnecessary.
After Meysha’s 4th birthday, still keeping up with her now yearly check-ups, the family went to the grocery store for what they thought would be a normal shopping trip. Unfortunately, all of a sudden, they noticed Meysha’s nose had a severe bleed that didn’t seem to be like a typical nosebleed. As the blood continued to gush out, the family knew they needed to take immediate action. 911 was called and an ambulance with paramedics were able to finally take care of the bleeding. While they weren’t certain, doctors thought it could be a vessel or something pertaining to her heart, but they said they would keep an eye on it in hopes it was just a one-off experience. Out of nowhere a couple weeks later, the same incident happened while Meysha was watching her brother’s football practice, so she was quickly taken to the ER. Doctors decided to cauterize the vessel in her nose which worked perfectly for the time being.
Now that Meysha was feeling better, she was able to return to the things she loved like harassing her siblings and playing sports. Just signed up for soccer, it was time for her to go to another routine checkup, but this time with a new doctor.
The Times Record spoke with Danays Malcolm, Meysha’s mom, in regard to what she thought was going to be just another checkup. “It’s the day of her checkup and we go through the normal routine which ended with her new doctor saying she has blood around her heart and the hole isn’t going to close on its own so it’s time for open heart surgery. “My heart broke into a million pieces, and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. My heart sank as tears filled up and ran down my face. It took a minute to digest and actually hear what the doctor was saying over the loud beating in my ears. I called my husband and he tried to console me as I heard the cracking in his voice, it took him awhile to want to agree to the procedure. Basically, they’re going to put her to sleep and open her chest and put this material in that is supposed to fix the hole,” said Malcolm.
Meysha loves to watch Paw Patrol, dance, draw, and paint. She enjoys playing hide and seek with her siblings, family game nights, and of course being competitive in sports. Some of her favorite things to eat are Takis, gummy worms, and McDonald’s Happy Meals. Meysha’s family is hopeful that after her surgery she will be able to continue doing the things that she loves, and it won’t take long for her to have her spunk back.
There is currently a fundraiser being held to help with the large amount of medical costs that come with having heart surgery. Meysha will be having her surgery coming up in February 2023.
A GoFundMe has been set up called My LiL Heart, organized by Danays Malcolm as well as an account at First Community Credit Union in Valley City under Meysha Malcolm donations. Donations can be made to FCCU by stopping in at 115 5th Ave NE, Valley City or by calling (701) 845-4647.
The Malcolm’s appreciate every donation that has already been made and they are so thankful for what everyone has done.
