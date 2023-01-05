Meysha

For any parent out there, finding out your child has a medical issue, let alone needing a major surgery can be life changing. No one ever wants to hear that someone they love is going to have to experience something that traumatic, let alone their five-year-old daughter.

For Danays Malcolm of Valley City, that scary situation became her reality when her daughter Meysha started showcasing symptoms that could not be ignored.

