Bridges Bar and Grill puts a lot of work into excellence.
We’ll bring in samples and then pick and choose what we want … we don’t just pick the next thing, we’ll have them bring in samples,” General Manager Amanda Hoaby said. “We go to food shows, we have private food shows, we have chefs come in who will give us suggestions,” “There’s a lot of work.”
It’s work that’s well-rewarded, as Bridges is once again recognized by Best Things North Dakota for its sweet potato fries, an honor Bridges has received before. So what’s the secret?
“The marshmallow sauce of course,” Hoaby said, adding that the signature sauce is made in-house. Whether it’s thanks to secret ingredients or just quality cookery, the marshmallow sauce is creamy, rich and sweet, complementing the warm, crisp texture and unique flavor of sweet potato fries.
Their fries are not the only item that’s garnered a good reputation.
