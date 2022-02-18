La Cita Mexican Restaurant has served up distinctly California style of cuisine, with Hispanic staples and American classics all on one menu for over five years now, and despite the mounting challenges in finding manpower, owner Noahdias “Noah” Gurrola continues to serve loyal customers, even if he has to do it all on his own.
“I need to prep everything,” Gurrola said. “When you run the business like this, it’s a lot of work, you have no idea how much the work is … I’m cooking right now for lunch, when I work myself, I’m cooking, I prep, I’m everything so people come in and place orders, when they’re gone I wash dishes, I fix everything for supper.”
Gurrola’s work day starts around 4:30 a.m. and often he’s not able to lock up at night until well after 9 p.m. His hours reflect the hardships: the restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. to serve his popular breakfast dishes, including fluffy, multi-layered omelettes and country-style potatoes and hashbrowns, as well as breakfast burritos and more Mexican-faire. Closing again until 10 a.m., Gurrola opens for the rest of the day, working until 6 p.m. Throughout it all, he has garnered a loyal following, especially from local church groups.
