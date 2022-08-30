Recently President Joe Biden made an announcement that he intends to forgive student loan, sparking plentiful debate nationwide. The debates have gotten pretty heated, leaving many Americans questioning the fairness of the plans, which lack details as to how they will be afforded.
For the locals, this brings up rising concerns and questions of how it will directly impact our economy. There is also the opposing view that this is a win for the American people and will help those that are struggling. With elections right around the corner, current officials and running candidates weighed in on how they feel about the recent announcement.
The Times Record spoke with Senator Mike Wobbema and he weighed in on his views on the topic. “President Biden continues to add to the list of things that history will show as another poor decision in a long list of poor decisions. As the flag carrier for a political party that has long touted itself as the party that defends the little guy, and the party that strives to bring fairness to all, his decision to cancel student debt accomplishes neither of those. How is it fair to those Americans who have faithfully honored their financial obligations, only to have to foot the $500 billion bill for those who don’t with this de facto increase in our nation’s debt as this irresponsible administration’s debacle in office continues. You can now add this cost to the billions handed over to the Taliban in Afghanistan and the trillions handed out in stimulus, pet projects and “green” programs, to the bill that every single American will ultimately have to pay for. Let’s not forget the incalculable out of pocket costs to the American people’s personal budgets due to the inflationary effects of all these expenditures. Clearly, our President, and his minions, have zero sense of the value of money, no respect for the hard-working citizens of this great nation, and no awareness of the consequences, and idiocy, that their economic activities will have on the United States of America,” said Wobbema.
Cole Christensen, current Republican House Representative said:
“If you take out a loan to pay for college, it is your responsibility to pay it back. Same principles apply when buying a house or car. Shifting the burden to the taxpayers will put more burden on the hardworking American families and will add billions to our unsustainable 30 trillion dollars of national debt. The inflation we see today is a direct result of bad monetary policies that has enslaved future generations to pay it off. As a conservative legislator, I don’t like spending other people’s money on unsustainable policies. As a taxpayer, I hate it when others spend mine.”
Madeline Luke who is running this year as an Independent for House Representative said that she is concerned that this should not set a precedent and that any forgiveness should be linked to income and assets.
Kaitlyn Huss who is also running for House Representative, but as a Democratic candidate feels that college should be free in the first place.
The Times Record was also able to speak with the other current Republican House Representative Dwight Kiefert and he said, “this bailout would only benefit a select few and not do anything to affect the runaway inflation that we are experiencing. It would make more sense to increase oil production and stop the war on coal to keep our energy bills down.”
Read more stories like this in your Tuesday, August 30th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.