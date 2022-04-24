The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department (NDPRD) has selected 16 local Park District Facility Renovation applications for funding. During the 67th Legislative Assembly Special Session, Senate Bill 2345 established a $5 million local park district facility renovation grant utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to assist local communities in renovating and upgrading their existing outdoor recreation facilities.
“We are incredibly excited to be able to fund these projects. We love the ability to collaborate with our local partners to make North Dakota a great place to live, work and play. The sheer number of applications for this funding demonstrates that real needs exist and we are grateful to our legislative body for recognizing this need. We know that parks and recreation are an integral piece to creating healthy, vibrant communities and they play a key role in recruiting and retaining workforce,” said Cody Schulz, North Dakota Parks & Recreation Director. “We also want to thank the ND Recreation and Park Association as well as the League of Cities for their effort and expertise during the application process.”
In total, the department received 102 applications from 61 park districts for the Park District Facility Renovation Grant, totaling $14,288,931 in project fund grant requests. Park districts were able to compete in one of two population categories. Category A had available $1.5 million and was for population centers 0 - 14,999. Category B had $3.5 million available for population centers 15,000 and higher. The projects that were selected for funding by the NDPRD were:
Projects selected from the A category:
1. Bowman Baseball Field Renovations
2. Cavalier Community Pool Renovations
3. Galesburg Playground Equipment Renovations
4. Garrison Community Pool Renovation
5. Landa City Park Renovation
6. Manvel Support Facility Upgrade
7. Napoleon Park Renovation
8. Park River Community Pool Renovation
9. Wahpeton Picnic Shelter Renovation
Projects selected from the B category:
1. Bismarck Municipal Ball Park Renovations
2. Dickinson Patterson Lake Parking Lot Repairs
3. Fargo Concrete Projects at Various Parks
4. Grand Forks Kraft Field Grandstand Renovation
5. Grand Forks Tennis Court Repair
6. Jamestown Baseball Field Renovation
7. Jamestown Al Boelke Baseball Park Renovations
8. Mandan Raging Rivers Renovations
9. Williston Davidson Park Renovations
The NDPRD also administers the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for outdoor recreation facility construction and renovation. The next application window will open in July 2022. For a complete list of submitted applications and approved funding, please visit https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/grants.
The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.