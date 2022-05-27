Phil Krentz of Valley City was honored as one of 84 Veterans for this year’s Honor Flight, enjoying an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. to be recognized for his service to his country.
“It was a very nice trip and I’d do it again, it was so good,” Krentz told the Times-Record. “They treated you like gold. We had a really nice homecoming with the flight. We had a very large … it was tremendous for a non-combat situation time. They did a really good job.”
The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN has as of this time flown more than 1200 veterans of WWII and the Korean War, as well as terminally ill veterans, to visit their respective memorial sites in the nation’s capitol, as well as enjoy all due honors, including a banquet in their name.
For Krentz, it was particularly rewarding, as he spent much of his time in the service, which lasted from 1953-1956, engaged in the vitally important, but often unsung work of supply chain logistics, driving a truck through treacherous mountain passes, through combat zones and all over Europe to facilitate the ongoing mission of the U.S. Army there.
