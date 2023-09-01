By Paul McDonald
TR News/Sports
At one time Barry Devitt was told that he may have about a year or two to live due to an incurable lung disease called Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), which is a term for a group of conditions that cause inflammation and scarring in your lungs. As it turned out, he may have had even less time but more on that later.
Barry was told that in order to prolong his life, a double-lung transplant was needed during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. That transplant occurred on May 21st and that we where this story, and his road to recovery, begins.
Devitt told the Times-Record that his double-lung transplant was the 397th such surgery done at the Mayo Clinic since they first started doing lung transplants in 1990.
Two months, filled with 100,000 emotions, passed from the time Devitt was added to the transplant list, to the day the surgery took place. But his journey started three months before that, in February, when the application process began. From that time until now, seven months have past. In those seven months Devitt has become very familiar with the Mayo Clinic. The transplant team wanted to be sure his body was ready for what lies ahead. “They had to determine me fit with everything else in my body, besides my lungs, to be ready to go for a pretty big deal,” said Devitt. “So I started that in February, that was seven months ago. In those seven months I had 205 appointments. The majority of those came from the day of the transplant. On the calendar right now, I have 20 more coming through November 8th.”
Devitt stayed in Rochester for three months after the transplant because they were not going to let him go until the possibility of rejection was gone. “There is still a little bit of a rift going on between my lungs and my body,” Devitt said. “I had a bronchoscopy done the 17th of August. Prior to that I had three rejections and they said they were not going to let me go home unless there were no rejections.” Devitt says they were going to send him home on the 18th regardless of how the bronchoscopy came out because he was doing so well otherwise.
A bronchoscopy is a procedure that allows a doctor to examine the inside of the lungs and air passages.
Barry was released from the hospital on the 18th as scheduled. “On my way back home, I got a text from them that said there were no more rejections, everything was perfect.” Inset, huge sigh of relief here.
The set of lungs Devitt received were not the first set presented to him. “Upon going to my transplant, I had two false alarms, they call them dry runs,” Devitt remembers. “They were about three weeks apart, these two dry runs. The second one looked pretty good. Twenty minutes away (from the scheduled transplant) we were a go and then all of a sudden they came in and said we’re not going to do it.”
These lungs were infected with Hepatitis C and if he wanted new lungs now, he would have to be willing to take lungs that had Hep C. Devitt said he was in dire straits and the doctors knew they had to get him new lungs and asap. The lungs were good, except for the fact they had Hepatitis C. The tough decision was made to wait, and he did not have to wait long. “A week later I got another call, I went in and these particular lungs were described to me as pristine. So they prepped me, got me ready, did the transplant, and it was all successful.”
Two days after the transplant, Devitt took his first solo breath. He was in ICU three days post transplant. Devitt went home much sooner than he was originally told by the transplant team. He says “I was to get out of the hospital between ten and fourteen days was the estimated time to get me out, for me it was seven.”
Once home, Devitt says the medications he takes fill up both hands. He takes 16 different medications, 25 total pills, three times each day. Most of them are anti-rejection medication. “My meds will change over the course of the year ahead. The first year is still going to be pretty intense.”
Financially, it was not just the medical bills that began to mount up. Some of the incidental expenses like travel, lodging, parking a car at the Mayo Clinic for three months, all began to add up. Before he was sent home, Devitt says they were constantly adjusting his medications so they could find the right combination. Along with everything else, Devitt says he has to adjust his diet because all the combination of medications is effecting his blood sugar. He has to check his blood sugar everyday and he needs insulin shots twice a day.
Since the transplant, Devitt’s oxygen levels have been at 98 percent and my lung function is perfect. He adds, “In fact, the doctors and nurses that I talked to said that my lungs are functioning and had more capacity and my oxygen levels were higher than any of the people I was sitting in a room with. I was better than they were at this point.”
Devitt has follow ups scheduled for September, October and November. But, he adds, those monthly visits could change. “For me they (the doctors) have already suggested that after the October visit, they may tell me don’t come back until January. If things continue to go the way they have been going.”
Remember at the beginning of this story it was said that Devitt was given one to two years to live prior to the transplant? Well, after the transplant Barry held a piece of his old lung in his hand (pictured on page 1). He was talking to the pathologist- that did the biopsy on his old lung, and asked her this question. “You do this for a living and you are looking at this now, where do you feel I was at the time of transplant? How long could I go? She was pretty convinced I had maybe six months at most.”
The Times-Record asked Devitt if he would like to know more about his donor and meet the family, he answered, “Yeah, I think I actually do. Because I want to give the family the assurance that I’m not going to be selfish and waste what their loved one brought my way. Deep down, I hope we have a chance to communicate somehow.”
Devitt said he needed a caregiver throughout the process. His wife Tammy became just that. She took a three month leave of absence from her job. “Boy the demands I made on this poor woman. She did my meds, she made sure I had everything I needed. She did all the cooking. And believe me, we had some trying moments as husband and wife. We never spend this much time together since we got married. And now we are in this house for three months together, under duress.” Devitt adds, “ She was really a trooper, I mean my wife is everything.”
Devitt, back home in Valley City says he is happy to be home- surrounded by his friends and family, looking forward to the journey ahead.
“I am so thankful for all of my family, friends and community for their support throughout the whole process. I want each and everyone of you to know what a difference you made to me and I appreciate all of you,” he says.
Thank You!
I would like to thank my community for all their prayers and support, it was truly overwhelming.
A big thank you to the Valley City Eagles Club for hosting our benefit, and all the businesses and individuals who donated items for the auction and bake sale.
Our classmates (VCHS Class of ’77) were awesome and incredibly supportive, as well as my three sisters, my cousins and friends.
Thank you to our wonderful neighbors the Sather’s and the Carico’s, and our children for watching over our house while we were gone.
I was given an amazing opportunity that we could not have done with the gracious support of our community.
Barry Devitt family
