Nadelin Family

Beth and Jake Nadelin with their children Grace (4 - sitting on mom’s lap) and Ezekiel (almost 2 - sitting on dad’s lap), pictured above. Submitted photo

Parenting is all about support. When babies are small, it seems like the only thing to do is support... their fragile heads, their delicate necks, their tiny bodies, as the baby is fed, clothed (that's the really hard part to a new parent) and changed.

When kids get older, they still need support from mom and dad. Hugs and kisses, playing with them, reading books, having adventures. Although it doesn't seem like much, those things all support a growing child.

