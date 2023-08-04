Parenting is all about support. When babies are small, it seems like the only thing to do is support... their fragile heads, their delicate necks, their tiny bodies, as the baby is fed, clothed (that's the really hard part to a new parent) and changed.
When kids get older, they still need support from mom and dad. Hugs and kisses, playing with them, reading books, having adventures. Although it doesn't seem like much, those things all support a growing child.
But sometimes, adults need support too.
On July 12th, Jake Nadelin had internal hemipelvectomy surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from the area of his hip. The tumor was roughly the size of a football, with surgeons having to remove most of his left ilium- upper part of the hip. As the cancer, called 'chondrosarcoma,' is rare in nature, his surgery was performed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. His surgeon told him that the surgery had “100% chance of complications,” since the location of the tumor was against the hip flexor (a muscle that brings the knee up to the chest when flexed), against the left kidney and interfering with the intestinal space.
Nadelin, who moved here from Minnesota, after meeting his wife Beth (originally from Dazey, ND), at a Christian college in Minneapolis. The couple married and began to raise a family in Valley City.
Nadelin, is also known to many as ‘Mr. Jake,’ the much-beloved co-owner of Just Kidding Preschool & Childcare Center. ‘Mr. Jake,’ along with three others, started JK Childcare in 2016 with the mission to increase access to high quality childcare in Valley City. His wife Beth was the Assistant Director and Infant Coordinator while Jake mainly worked with kindergarten through sixth grade students and ran the Summer Day Camp program.
“I’ve really enjoyed taking care of the kids of Valley City and Barnes County,” he says. When asked why he went into childcare, he answered: “So many kids grow up without a father. It’s such a privilege to give kids a father figure, or just be an encouraging male figure in their lives. Kids need to be surrounded with male figures who love them unconditionally.” Jake choked up as he talked about the plight of the fatherless kids- and it’s really an epidemic. The US Census Bureau cites a staggering one in four kids as being fatherless.
As a result of Jake's decreased mobility from the removal of a large portion of his pelvis, and his need for assistance because of the surgery, the ownership team chose to merge JK Childcare with the new Valley City Christian School. Both Jake and his wife are now out of work.
All because of a cancer that struck this family out of nowhere.
His journey with cancer began long before he knew it was cancer. Back in 2021, he thought it was nerve pain.
Over that year, he said due to stress he had gained weight and decided to pursue bariatric surgery as a tool for lifelong wellness. So in 2022, he started taking nutritional classes to “relearn how to look at food,” and lost nearly 50 lbs, which qualified Jake for bariatric surgery.
And then we came to April 2023, when he was undergoing the required physical fifteen days before his bariatric surgery was scheduled.
In the course of the doctor’s evaluation, Jake became aware of pain in his abdomen- and his doctor became worried. A CT scan and blood work were ordered, although Jake says as he went through them he wasn’t too concerned. But when he checked the Sanford MyChart app that night for results of his scans and blood work, he was startled to see that the results were in- and they said he may have chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that starts in cartilage cells. According to Cedars-Sinai, cartilage is smooth connective tissue that protects the ends of bones and lines most joints.
The pelvis is a common location for chondrosarcoma, says Cedars-Sinai. But it wasn't definite until a biopsy was done in late April.
It was then confirmed, Jake did in fact have chondrosarcoma.
June brought Jake and his wife (Beth) to Rochester, Minnesota for the Mayo Clinic while their children stayed with their grandparents.
Before the surgery, Jake and Beth did a lot of praying with their church, for the surgeon’s hands to be nimble and to remove all the cancer and that upper portion of the pelvic bone without removing or damaging any of the internal organs or muscles. He was one of five in North Dakota to get this kind of cancer this year, extrapolating the odds for chondrosarcoma in the United States.
July 12th was Jake’s surgery. It was supposed to last 12 hours but instead lasted only 8 and the tumor, along with the bone that was supposed to, came right out- exactly what they had been praying for.
But that isn’t the end of the recovery process for Jake, It is just the beginning.
An 18-year old named Eva had a similar surgery, and the recovery for her looked like this: Use of a walker for six months. Two crutches for six months. One crutch for three months and a cane for fifteen months after that. That’s two and a half years of recovery, roughly - for an 18-year old.
However, every situation is different. Jake now has to learn how to walk without a large portion of his supporting pelvic bone with the couple’s house redone in a more 'mobility-friendly' way.
When this reporter visited with Jake, he shared that right now he can walk for 60 feet with a walker, he can stand for six minutes, and he can sit for three hours. “Physical therapy is going really well,” he says.
Mayo Clinic gave him “the best, world-class care,” Jake says.
Although he misses home, he hopes to find an inpatient rehabilitation facility near Mayo Clinic, just in case anything goes wrong.
Right now, Jake is cancer-free, although some nodules in his lungs will be monitored with CT scans in the coming months, as they’re still too small to biopsy.
He is looking forward to the future by creating what he calls a “mini documentary,” documenting his battle with cancer. He is going to title it “Silently Suffering,” since that’s what he did for years before his cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery.
Jake and his family need support from the community and to be surrounded by people who care with all invited to join Jake’s family at the Valley City Eagles Club on Saturday, August 12th from 4-7 pm, for a baked potato bar benefit, bake sale, silent auction, raffles and $1 kids games. Proceeds will be donated to Jake and family.
It’s unsurprising and heartwarming that Jake and his wife, who have been pillars of childcare in the community for seven years, have some events specially planned just for the kids.
If you would like to donate a silent auction items, gift basket, or other donations contacting Beth’s father, Foster Beckstrand, at 701-840-2499.
Support can take many forms, and right now, Jake and his family can use all of ours. Let’s take our families and our hearts out to the Eagles to show our support of the Nadelin family August 12th.
The Eagles Club is located at 345 12th Ave NE in Valley City.
