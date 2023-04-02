Barry Devitt benefit photo

Born and raised in small town Valley City, North Dakota, Barry Devitt has enjoyed most of his life raising three children and being a grandfather to six grandchildren.

Around a year ago Barry was starting to not feel like himself and became very ill. He started to having difficulties  breathing, then things took a quick turn for the worse. Barry needed to be on oxygen 24/7 and was no longer able to work.

