In a bit of a role reversal, 24 North Dakota leaders will try their hand at 4-H livestock showmanship Friday, July 30, in the first-ever 4-H Leadership Showmanship Contest at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.
The event will take place in Arena 2 of the State Fair Center Complex. It starts at 3 p.m. with a social. At 4:30 p.m., the 24 4-H’ers who won champion or reserve champion at the intermediate and senior level in showmanship for six livestock species at the State Fair earlier this week will be paired with a North Dakota leader for the 4-H Leaders Showmanship Contest. The youth will give their leader tips on how to show a specific species of livestock. The youth also will teach the leader the importance of the technique for showing the assigned livestock species.
The leaders who have confirmed for the contest include:
Gov. Burgum – Bismarck
Sen. Rich Wardner – District 37 Dickinson
Rep. Corey Mock – District 18 Grand Forks
