The sun was bright and the skies were clear over the racetrack that had overtaken Valley City’s Central Avenue, and a day of racing, laughing, tears and cheers was enjoyed by race fans big and small as the 2022 Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby proved a rousing success, bringing dozens of racers out to the street for a competition like no other.
“It’s just fun, it’s just nice to do with family,” Taylor Fiedler, one of the racers, told the Times-Record. Fiedler’s derby car was sponsored by Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals, which has been Fiedler’s long-time sponsor. She’s got family members who work for the organization.
The racing went on for much of the day, with the track beginning near the Dairy Queen up the hill. From there the racers would take two lanes and go down the hill, vying to outpace the other and yet avoid crashing into the hay bales at the end.
A few of the practice drives did end in tears, but volunteers, parents and staff were ever on-hand to help comfort any drivers who suffered bruised egos – or knees. And among the assembly, which saw over 50 drivers in total, including 32 in the Stock Division and 25 in the Super Stock, travelling in from across the state, two champions were discovered, and both locals at that.
Zack Anderson (sponsored by Service Master) and Brycen Berg (sponsored by John Deere Seeding Group), both of Valley City, claimed victory in the Stock and Super Stock divisions respectively. As such, they are now eligible to compete in the International Soap Box Derby event in Akron, Ohio that’ll be held the week of July 17-23.
