The sun was bright and the skies were clear over the racetrack that had overtaken Valley City’s Central Avenue, and a day of racing, laughing, tears and cheers was enjoyed by race fans big and small as the 2023 Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby proved a rousing success, bringing racers out to the street for a competition like no other.
The racing went on for much of the day, with the track beginning near the Dairy Queen up the hill. From there the racers would take two lanes and go down the hill, vying to outpace the other and yet avoid crashing into the hay bales at the end.
A few of the practice drives did end in tears, but volunteers, parents and staff were ever on-hand to help comfort any drivers who suffered bruised egos – or knees. And among the assembly, which saw 50 drivers in total, including 28 in the Stock Division and 22 in the Super Stock, traveling in from across the state, two champions were discovered and both locals at that.
Congratulations to first place winners Keighty Harris (Valley City) in the Stock Division and Kallen Hanson (Valley City) in the Super Stock Division for winning the 27th Annual Soap Box Derby in Valley City on June 3rd. Both are eligible to compete in the International Soap Box Derby event in Akron Ohio during the week of July 16-22, 2023.
A special award was given to some grown-ups who did their part to help set up the track, run the races, help the racers and clean up afterwards. The Lloyd Miller Sportsmanship Award was awarded to the Mitch Ertelt family for demonstrating the values of leadership and volunteering to assist where needed. The name of the award is in memory of Lloyd Miller, who was actively involved in the Derby since its inception some 27 years ago, serving as master starter for all races as well as helping in the pits and just about anywhere else he was needed. The Times-Record shares in congratulating all the winners and encourages all to keep watching for more details to come.
