Soap Box Derby Winners 2023

2023 Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby Super Stock Division Winners, pictured l-r: Kallen Hansen – 1st, Zoe Erfelt – 2nd, Ian King – 3rd, Zack Anderson – 4th, Aubree Nelson - 5th, Jordyn Harseth – 6th, Avery Fiedler – 7th and Paige Brunden – 8th and Drivers Choice.

 Photos by Sarah Hansen

The sun was bright and the skies were clear over the racetrack that had overtaken Valley City’s Central Avenue, and a day of racing, laughing, tears and cheers was enjoyed by race fans big and small as the 2023 Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby proved  a rousing success, bringing racers out to the street for a competition like no other.

The racing went on for much of the day, with the track beginning near the Dairy Queen up the hill. From there the racers would take two lanes and go down the hill, vying to outpace the other and yet avoid crashing into the hay bales at the end.

