When Wade Sornsen fell and injured his leg, he’d end up requiring 31 stitches. Seeing his mom take on the challenge of adding medical expenses upon everything else, Wade stepped up and decided to help his mother out – by starting his own business, a summertime staple: the lemonade stand.
“I needed to help my mom pay money for the 31 stitches I got in my right leg,” Sornsen said.
Sornsen, just 12-years-old, sets up his stand most weekdays near the corner of Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue NE in Valley City. Open Tuesdays/Thursdays from noon to five, and other days a full 9-to-5, he sells a simple selection of lemonade for 50 cents, soda pop for a dollar, and cookies for 75 cents.
He’s had his busy days and his slow ones – his best day so far netted him $60, while another day saw him ready to pack up with just $2 in sales.
Still, he seems determined to help out his mom, so long as the weather – and the market – is willing.