History is alive in North Dakota, a land with firm-grasping roots to an age of homesteaders and frontiersmen, and if you need any proof of that, you may just want to take a walk along the North Country National Scenic Trail – which just so happens to pass through Valley City.
It was a cloudy Saturday morning when the Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail Association, an organization dedicated to promoting and maintaining the trail for future use, gathered in the parking lot of the Rosebud Visitor’s Center. Becky Heize, president of the Sheyenne River Valley Chapter, was undeterred by the risk of rain.