The deadline for grant applications for Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation is fast approaching. The deadline is March 7th, and is open to any and all area non-profits with five primary focus areas: Basic Human needs, Education, Arts, Community Building and Rural First Responders.
“Funds that are awarded through our Community Grant Round come from the generosity of donors through our annual Mission Appeal, Corporate sponsors, and Donor Advised Funds,” Andrea Nelson, director of the SVCF, said. “We have awarded $100,000 through our Community Grant Round.”
These grants have been making great impacts in the local area for five years now. Among their successful grant recipients is the Hastings Rural Fire Department, which was able to buy a four-wheel drive pumper truck for their department. SVCF provided a quote from Karl Helland, Hastings Rural Fire Chief:
“Our Fire Department is thankful for the generosity that directly affects our rural community,” Helland said. “Being a very small, rural fire department with limited sources of income, this grant allows us the ability to purchase a vehicle that serves our community and rural area to the fullest capabilities.”
Read the full story in your Times-Record March 4th-6th Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.