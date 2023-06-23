Sisters bring home first runner-up honors
Kaylyn and Lynley Nadeau of Valley City competed at the National American Miss competition June 10th and 11th in Des Moines, Iowa with both finishing as first runner-up in their respectively age groups.
National American Miss (NAM) is a competition that is “based on the foundational principle of fostering positive self-image by enhancing natural beauty within.” Contestants compete for scholarships and the opportunity to represent NAM. According to their website namiss.com, “We emphasize the importance of developing real world skills and are shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. Forget everything you thought you knew about pageantry.”
Four states were represented at this competition, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Kaylyn is ten-years-old and was first runner-up for Miss North Dakota, pre-teen. She also took first place in four categories and was runner-up in another. She was first in spirit, resume, top model and talent. For her talent, Kaylyn did something she has been doing for a short amount of time, “I did gymnastics, because it is really fun and I think that is probably the only talent I have.” Kaylyn was also runner-up in personality. The Times-Record asked both what was their favorite part of the experience. Kaylyn answered, “My favorite part was the interviews because I like to talk. They would ask me want I want to be when I grow up, why do I like gymnastics so much. Stuff like that.”
Lynley is seven-years-old and was first runner-up for Miss North Dakota Junior Pre-teen. She was first in four categories. Lynley took first place in resume, top model, runway, and personality.
Lynley’s answer to the favorite part question was, “The runway competition. I got to dress up in a beautiful sparkly pink dress. There was glitter on it and it kinda kept spreading glitter - it was going everywhere. It sparkled as I walked down the runway.” She continues, “I picked out my own dress but my grandma had to fix some things because it was made it China.”
For the two, their reaction to being named first runner-up for Miss North Dakota in their age group were different. “I was very shocked,” Kaylyn said. “I smiled,” Lynley said. “I was happy.”
The girls are the daughters of Ashley and Brandon Nadeau. “Our reaction to the weekend was the skills that they learned and the friends that they made,” Ashley said. “Seeing them go out and explore new things. They did surprise us as far as the public speaking for sure. They both went up and did their best. You could tell they were nervous, but they didn’t stop. It was such a great experience, we are very proud of both of them.”
Both girls were the youngest in their division.
This was the first state competition for both girls. Ashley explains how the girls got involved in National American Miss. “We had a letter in the mail written to Kaylyn around February asking if she would go to open call (in Fargo). The weather was bad so Brandon drove them. They participated and once we did that we gave them the option if they wanted to continue or not and they both did.”
Both Kaylyn and Lynley qualified to compete at Nationals.
The Nationals are in November of this year. However, the Nadeau girls will not be competing. “We decided to give them another year to try again,” Ashley said. “Now that we know what it is all about, Nationals will be all that more exciting next year for them.” Both girls said they will definitely do it again.
The Times-Record says congratulations ladies and we wish you both good luck in next year’s competition!
