Nadeau girls

All smiles the Nadeau sister Lynley (left) and Kaylyn pictured back in Valley City and visiting with the Times-Record about their great experience.

Sisters bring home first runner-up honors

Kaylyn and Lynley Nadeau of Valley City competed at the National American Miss competition June 10th and 11th in Des Moines, Iowa with both finishing as first runner-up in their respectively age groups.

