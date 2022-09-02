Abby Wangrud has been a part of Valley City’s local Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten, following in her mother’s footsteps. Now as a Cadette, she is seeking community support to help her achieve her Silver Award goal, stocking a local food pantry with food and hygiene products for those in need.
“I chose this project because it means no one will go hungry if they cannot afford a meal,” Wangrud said. “They can go to the resource pantry and grab what they need off the shelves or in the fridge, no questions asked of them.”
The Center for Equity and Inclusion’s Resource Pantry at Valley City State University is in need for food and hygiene products. Wangrud is hoping the community will join her in raising awareness and supporting this pantry, with either food or monetary donations.
Read the full story in your Sept 2nd-4th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.
“They can help by donating food items or monetary donations,” Wangrud said. “They can be dropped off at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Epworth United Methodist Church, Leever’s and First United Credit Union.”