Abby Wangrud has been a part of Valley City’s local Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten, following in her mother’s footsteps. Now as a Cadette, she is seeking community support to help her achieve her Silver Award goal, stocking a local food pantry with food and hygiene products for those in need.

“I chose this project because it means no one will go hungry if they cannot afford a meal,” Wangrud said. “They can go to the resource pantry and grab what they need off the shelves or in the fridge, no questions asked of them.”

