7-year-old Ivory Erickson, a 2nd-grader at Jefferson school in Valley City, suffered serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident on March 20th. She suffered a broken femur and was transported via ambulance to Fargo for surgery. She remains in the hospital, having had surgery on her leg twice, and is at the beginning of a long healing process. Ivory’s mother, Miranda, has stepped away from work to be at her daughter’s side. To put even more on the family’s plate, Miranda is pregnant and set to be induced on April 2nd. At a time so steeped in both pain and excitement, Miranda, Ivory and the soon-to-arrive baby girl are in need of all the love, support and generosity the community can give them.
Family friend (and Ivory’s godmother) Samantha Eggermont has set up a GoFundMe page for Miranda and Ivory and has been handling donations for the family, which help with meals, expenses and medical bills. If you’d like to make a donation, checks can be sent to 958 9th Ave. SE, Valley City, or you can contribute online by going to GoFundMe.org and searching for the “Expenses for Ivory” page.
